* Report says Taepodong-2 missile could ultimately threaten
U.S.
* Pyongyang's space launch contributed 'heavily' to
ballistic missile work
* Pentagon report is first version of annual assessment
required by law
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, May 2 North Korea's continuing
development of nuclear technology and long-range ballistic
missiles will move it closer to its stated goal of being able to
hit the United States with an atomic weapon, a new Pentagon
report to Congress said on Thursday.
The report, the first version of an annual Pentagon
assessment required by law, said Pyongyang's Taepodong-2
missile, with continued development, might ultimately be able to
reach parts of the United States carrying a nuclear payload if
configured as an intercontinental ballistic missile.
North Korea launched a multi-stage rocket that delivered a
satellite into orbit in December, an advance that "contributes
heavily" to the country's development of a long-range ballistic
missile capability, the report said.
It is also continuing to refine its atomic weapons
capability, including with a nuclear detonation in February, and
is capable of conducting "additional nuclear tests at any time,"
the report said.
"These advances in ballistic-missile delivery systems,
coupled with developments in nuclear technology ... are in line
with North Korea's stated objective of being able to strike the
U.S. homeland," the report said.
"North Korea will move closer to this goal, as well as
increase the threat it poses to U.S. forces and allies in the
region, if it continues testing and devoting scarce regime
resources to these programs," it said.
The document characterized North Korea as one of the biggest
U.S. security challenges in the region because of its effort to
develop nuclear arms and missiles, its record of selling weapons
technology to other countries and its willingness to "undertake
provocative and destabilizing behavior."
The report comes at a sensitive time in the region, with
friction between Washington and Pyongyang only now beginning to
ease following two months of increasingly shrill rhetoric that
seemed to edge the Korean peninsula close to war.
Tensions between the two countries rose sharply after North
Korea put the satellite into space in late December and
conducted the nuclear test in February. The test triggered new
U.N. sanctions, which led to a barrage of threats from
Pyongyang.
North Korea went so far as to warn of nuclear strikes on the
United States and South Korea, as its new leader, Kim Jong-un,
marked his first year in office following the death of his
father.
The U.S. and South Korean militaries went ahead with a
long-scheduled military exercise despite the threats and
Washington sending stealth bombers and other planes to the
region in a show of force.
North Korea signed a deal to get rid of its nuclear program
in exchange for aid in 2005 but later backed out of the pact and
now says it will not give up its atomic weapons program.
The United States has firmly rejected North Korean demands
that it be recognized as a nuclear-armed state. Washington has
stepped up its diplomacy with China over the issue.
(Reporting By David Alexander; Editing by David Brunnstrom)