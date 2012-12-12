WASHINGTON Dec 11 The rocket launched by North
Korea was detected on Tuesday by U.S. missile-warning systems,
and officials at the North American Aerospace Defense Command
said it deployed an object that appeared to achieve orbit around
the Earth.
The rocket launch was detected at 7:49 p.m. EST (0049 GMT
Wednesday) and was tracked on a southerly course, with the first
stage of the missile falling into the Yellow Sea and the second
stage falling into the Philippine sea, NORAD said in a
statement.
"Initial indications are that the missile deployed an object
that appeared to achieve orbit," NORAD said. "At no time was the
missile or the resultant debris a threat to North America."
The Obama administration said earlier it was aware of the
launch and was following the situation.
"We noted the launch and we are monitoring the situation. We
will have further official comment later," an administration
official said in an email message.