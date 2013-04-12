SEOUL South Korea's defence ministry said on Friday it did not believe North Korea had succeeded in miniaturising a nuclear warhead for a missile, casting doubt over a fresh U.S. intelligence assessment of the reclusive state's nuclear capability.

"Our military's assessment is that the North has not yet miniaturised," ministry spokesman Kim Min-seok told a news briefing.

"North Korea has conducted three nuclear tests but there is doubt whether it is at the stage where they can reduce the weight and miniaturise to mount on a missile."

