WASHINGTON Dec 11 The White House on Tuesday
condemned North Korea's rocket launch as a "highly provocative
act" in direct violation of U.N. resolutions and vowed to work
with international partners to seek "appropriate action" against
Pyongyang.
"The United States remains vigilant in the face of North
Korean provocations and fully committed to the security of our
allies in the region," White House spokesman Tommy Vietor said,
pledging that Washington would increase close cooperation with
its friends in the region.
"In the hours and days ahead, the United States will work
with its six-party partners, the United Nations Security Council
and other U.N. member states to pursue appropriate action,"
Vietor said. "The international community must work in a
concerted fashion to send North Korea a clear message that its
violations of United Nations Security Council resolutions have
consequences."