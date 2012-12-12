WASHINGTON Dec 12 The White House said on Wednesday that North Korea would face "consequences" for its rocket launch and that the United States would work with international partners to further isolate and punish Pyongyang.

"The president is concerned about North Korea's behavior," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters. "It has chosen not to (abide by its international obligations) and therefore there will be consequences for that."

Carney stopped short of specifying what actions Washington might be considering against North Korea, saying U.S. officials first wanted to see what decisions were made by the U.N. Security Council.