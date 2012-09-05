(Adds detail, background)
* North Korea says Chinese firm failed to honour investment
contracts
* Rare attack on China by North Korean official and state
media
* Move comes as North Korea's leader asks for China visit
* Uncertain laws stymie investment in North Korea
By David Chance
SEOUL, Sept 5 North Korea lashed out at a
Chinese company that had complained of corruption and fraud in a
multi-million dollar investment in the reclusive state, and
accused the Xiyang Group of reneging on its deal.
The statement, carried on Wednesday by the North Korean
state news agency KCNA, came at a sensitive time for the North
as it seeks Chinese investment to revive its moribund economy
and as its new leader Kim Jong-un has asked for a state visit to
China, its main backer.
Xiyang Group, on a Chinese website, described its investment
in an iron-ore powder venture as "a nightmare" and said that the
North had violated its own investment laws.
"It (Xiyang) has carried out only 50 percent of its
investment obligations though almost four years have past since
the contract took effect," KCNA quoted a spokesman for its
Commission for Joint Venture and Investment as saying.
North Korea rarely criticises China or any Chinese entities
in public, and the KCNA article said that the Xiyang comments
had been whipped up by "hostile forces" in an orchestrated media
campaign to blacken the country's name.
North Korea's special economic zones are governed by a
patchwork of laws and have so far failed to attract large
amounts of Chinese investment into a country that has been hit
with international sanctions after its nuclear tests in 2006 and
2009.
The country sits on significant deposits of coal, iron ore
and gold and has substantial reserves of rare earths. But a
rickety infrastructure and uncertain laws deters investors.
Between 2003 and 2009, Chinese investment in North Korea
stood at $98.3 million, just 12 percent of the amount Chinese
firms have invested in South Korea, according to Chinese data
cited in a 2011 report by Drew Thompson, a Korea specialist who
now works at the U.S. Department of Defense.
Jang Song-taek, the uncle of North Korea's new ruler visited
Beijing last month to ask for new investment and to try to get
China to agree to a state visit for Kim, who has ruled the North
since the death of his father.
(Created by David Chance; Editing by Ken Wills)