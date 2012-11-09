* Cracks in 6 tunnels, but no leaks - operator
* Reactor closed for maintenance since Oct. 18
* May complicate power supply as peak winter season looms
By Ju-min Park
SEOUL, Nov 9 South Korean nuclear regulators
have found microscopic cracks in tunnels that guide control rods
at a nuclear plant under maintenance, government officials said
on Friday, raising new concerns over the country's nuclear power
sector.
The discovery of the cracks at the reactor comes just days
after two reactors at the same plant in Yeonggwang county, in
the southwest of the country, were shut down to replace parts
that had been provided with forged certificates.
South Korea is investigating how thousands of parts for its
nuclear reactors were supplied using forged safety documents,
with regulators set to inspect all 23 of the country's
facilities - a move that could test public support for the
industry and threaten billions of dollars worth of exports.
"There are cracks in six tunnels. The reactor has been
halted since Oct. 18 for regular maintenance and now the process
has been extended by a further 47 days for repair of the
cracks," said a spokeswoman for the presidential Korea Nuclear
Safety and Security Commission.
She said it was the first time cracks of this type had been
found in South Korea's nuclear sector, but added the safety risk
was not serious enough to require public disclosure.
The reactor affected by the cracks has a capacity of 1,000
megawatts, and a government official said the extended shutdown
could complicate efforts to ensure steady supply of power
through the peak winter season after the two other reactors had
been stopped until the end of this year.
Asia's fourth-largest economy generates 30 percent of its
electricity from 23 nuclear reactors at state-owned plants, and
the government has warned of the potential for unprecedented
power shortages due to the shutdowns as demand peaks in winter.
"This could affect power supplies, but we are preparing
contingency plans," said a senior economy ministry official, who
declined to be named as he is not authorized to speak to the
media.
South Korea's state-run nuclear power utility said it was
investigating the cause of the cracks, but said they had not
caused any leaks.
"There are no penetrating cracks or leaks," Korea Hydro &
Nuclear Power, a subsidiary of state utility Korea Electric
Power Corp (KEPCO), said in a statement. It operates
all of the country's nuclear power plants.
The country's power utility and nuclear regulators have come
under heavy criticism this week after the disclosure that eight
firms had used forged safety documents to supply parts to
nuclear plants raising concern of broader potential problems in
the large and growing nuclear programme.
A task force has been established with government and
private sector experts to inspect all reactors to ensure their
parts are properly certified. It will also inspect five reactors
under construction to see if troubled parts with forged
certificates have been provided.
(Additional reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Jack Kim, Ed
Davies and Ian Geoghegan)