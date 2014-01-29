SEOUL Jan 29 South Korea has approved a 7.6
trillion won ($7 billion) project to build two nuclear plants by
2020, the energy ministry said on Wednesday, as it struggles
with tight power supply following a series of nuclear reactor
closures due to safety issues.
The approval is the first since Asia's fourth-largest
economy said earlier this month that it would cut its reliance
on nuclear power to 29 percent of total power supply by 2035,
down from a planned 41 percent by 2030.
Seoul has faces public pressure to curb its use of nuclear
power after Japan's Fukushima disaster and due to a scandal over
parts supplied using fake certificates.
($1 = 1083.7000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Writing by Miyoung Kim; Editing by
Ed Davies)