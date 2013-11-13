SEOUL Nov 13 South Korea's nuclear reactor
operator will shut down one of the country's 23 nuclear units
for scheduled maintenance from Thursday through the end of
December, a spokesman at Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co Ltd
(KHNP) said on Wednesday.
The shutdown comes as five reactors are already offline.
Asia's fourth largest economy faces severe power shortages again
this winter due to cuts in nuclear power use after a nuclear
corruption scandal that started in late 2012.
The five reactors already closed include three shut since
May to replace cables supplied with forged documents; one
awaiting extension of its 30-year life span; and a fifth that
was closed to check welding work related to the safety of a
steam generator, according to KHNP's website (www.khnp.co.kr).
KHNP, fully owned by state-run utility Korea Electric Power
Corp (KEPCO), on Thursday will halt operation of the
1,000-megawatt Hanbit No. 4 reactor, 250 km (155 miles)
southwest of Seoul, the power generator spokesman said.
A study group has recommended that nuclear power, which
accounts for about a third of the country's power supply, should
be reduced to between 22 percent and 29 percent of overall
generating capacity by 2035, much lower than a government plan
for 41 percent by 2030.
The energy ministry is due to revise its energy policy in
December after holding hearings to discuss the study group's
recommendation and the future of South Korea's power industry.
(Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Tom Hogue)