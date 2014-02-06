Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
SEOUL Feb 6 South Korea's Nuclear Safety and Security Commission said on Thursday it has approved the restart of a reactor that was shut by a technical glitch on Jan. 29, leaving three of South Korea's 23 nuclear plants offline.
Operator Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co Ltd (KHNP) has replaced two damaged control cards for fuel rods so that the 1,000-megawatt Hanul No.5 reactor could be restarted, the nuclear watchdog said in a statement.
Of those remaining offline, two are shut for scheduled maintenance and the third is awaiting an extension of its licence after its 30-year licence expired in November 2012, according KHNP, which is owned by state-run Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO). (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Paul Tait)
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
BERLIN, April 29 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday that she and President Donald Trump have built a "good working relationship" even though the two had frosty exchanges last year that raised fears of damage to the pivotal U.S.-German partnership.