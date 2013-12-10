SINGAPORE Dec 10 South Korea is more than
doubling the Ulsan port's oil storage capacity by 2020 to meet
the country's rising oil demand, a senior port official said on
Tuesday.
Throughput at the port has increased 3 percent annually from
2001 due to firm oil demand in the world's fifth-largest crude
importer, said Chong Rok Park, president of Ulsan Port
Authority, at a storage conference in Singapore.
Volumes could grow further with the country signing several
free trade agreements to boost trade flows, and the use of new
shipping routes including via the Arctic, which may increase the
need for oil storage, he said.
To meet this demand, construction of a new terminal with a
total capacity of 28.4 million barrels has begun recently. That
will more than double the current capacity of 21 million
barrels in 10 commercial tanks, said Park.
It will be built in two phases, with the first known as the
North Port having a capacity of 9.9 million barrels on 295,000
square metres area, which will mostly store oil products.
The first phase is expected to be completed by 2016 and will
be ready for operations by 2017.
Companies involved in the development will include Korea
National Oil Corp (KNOC) and Vopak, Park said, declining to
reveal names of other companies who have indicated an interest.
The second phase, or the South Port, will focus on crude oil
and is expected to have a capacity of 18.5 million barrels on
604,000 square metres area.
The port authority is also planning to build a pipeline to
connect the terminal to refineries such as SK Energy and S-Oil
Corp, which have a total refining capacity of nearly 1.5 million
barrels-per-day, and to other storage facilities, said Park.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)