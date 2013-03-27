(Adds market reaction, context, quotes)

SINGAPORE/LONDON, March 27 South Korea has postponed an oil tax decision by three months, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, a move that could boost demand for North Sea crudes.

New rules aimed at preventing refiners from claiming a rebate on South Korea's three percent crude import tax, regardless of whether or not they have actually paid the levy, will now be introduced on July 1 rather than April 1.

Under a free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union, South Korean refiners could import North Sea crudes tax-free. The refiners would then process the crude into products for export and claim a tax rebate.

According to Commerzbank data, South Korean oil imports from Britain surged eight-fold to 24.8 million barrels last year whilst its imports from Norway increased nine-fold to 18.8 million barrels. The trade has since slowed on uncertainty over any change to the tax regime.

Market participants said the decision to defer the implementation of the reforms would encourage more shipments of North Sea crudes to South Korea.

"I think it will have an impact - we will see VLCCs head East again," one trader said.

Uncertainty around the implementation of the proposals and the likely impact on South Korean demand had been weighing on North Sea crude differentials and Brent spreads.

The backwardation, or forward premium, between the first and the second months of the ICE Brent crude futures curve fell from over $1 a barrel at the start of March to as low as 16 cents on March 26 as the implementation deadline approached.

The South Korean arbitrage has been one of the key supports for the North Sea crude market since the FTA was introduced in mid-2011.

But Forties crude differentials have been under pressure for much of March, trading as low as dated Brent minus 75 cents this week. Forties is one of the four crude streams that underpins the Brent benchmark, and one of the crudes most frequently shipped to South Korea.

Forties supplies have been building throughout March due to strong output from the Buzzard oilfield. In addition, only one VLCC tanker, the Al Salmi, is known to have departed for South Korea with Forties in March.

This is partly because of the uncertainty over the taxation reforms, but also because some South Korean refineries are in turnaround so demand is slack.

However, these refiners will begin to emerge from maintenance at the end of the month and should be up and running again by mid-April, so it is arguable that more vessels should have been fixed by now.

Most traders believe flows to South Korea will diminish rather than disappear entirely once the reforms are implemented.

If the rebate is based on the proportion of crude imported from non-FTA countries going fowards, then the impact could be minimal, as North Sea crudes tend to make up only a small percentage of South Korean refiners' intake.

"If that is the case, then it would rally for sure," said one trader.

But some market participants remained cautious, pointing out that the economics would vary from refiner to refiner. With oil prices above $100 a barrel, a rebate of more than $3 a barrel can help cover the cost of shipping North Sea crude and make it competitive with Middle Eastern grades. (Reporting by Florence Tan, Cho Meeyoung; and Claire Milhench, editing by William Hardy)