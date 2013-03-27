(Adds market reaction, context, quotes)
SINGAPORE/LONDON, March 27 South Korea has
postponed an oil tax decision by three months, two sources with
knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, a move that could
boost demand for North Sea crudes.
New rules aimed at preventing refiners from claiming a
rebate on South Korea's three percent crude import tax,
regardless of whether or not they have actually paid the levy,
will now be introduced on July 1 rather than April 1.
Under a free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union,
South Korean refiners could import North Sea crudes tax-free.
The refiners would then process the crude into products for
export and claim a tax rebate.
According to Commerzbank data, South Korean oil imports from
Britain surged eight-fold to 24.8 million barrels last year
whilst its imports from Norway increased nine-fold to 18.8
million barrels. The trade has since slowed on uncertainty over
any change to the tax regime.
Market participants said the decision to defer the
implementation of the reforms would encourage more shipments of
North Sea crudes to South Korea.
"I think it will have an impact - we will see VLCCs head
East again," one trader said.
Uncertainty around the implementation of the proposals and
the likely impact on South Korean demand had been weighing on
North Sea crude differentials and Brent spreads.
The backwardation, or forward premium, between the first and
the second months of the ICE Brent crude futures
curve fell from over $1 a barrel at the start of March to as low
as 16 cents on March 26 as the implementation deadline
approached.
The South Korean arbitrage has been one of the key supports
for the North Sea crude market since the FTA was introduced in
mid-2011.
But Forties crude differentials have been under pressure for
much of March, trading as low as dated Brent minus 75 cents this
week. Forties is one of the four crude streams that underpins
the Brent benchmark, and one of the crudes most frequently
shipped to South Korea.
Forties supplies have been building throughout March due to
strong output from the Buzzard oilfield. In addition, only one
VLCC tanker, the Al Salmi, is known to have departed for South
Korea with Forties in March.
This is partly because of the uncertainty over the taxation
reforms, but also because some South Korean refineries are in
turnaround so demand is slack.
However, these refiners will begin to emerge from
maintenance at the end of the month and should be up and running
again by mid-April, so it is arguable that more vessels should
have been fixed by now.
Most traders believe flows to South Korea will diminish
rather than disappear entirely once the reforms are implemented.
If the rebate is based on the proportion of crude imported
from non-FTA countries going fowards, then the impact could be
minimal, as North Sea crudes tend to make up only a small
percentage of South Korean refiners' intake.
"If that is the case, then it would rally for sure," said
one trader.
But some market participants remained cautious, pointing out
that the economics would vary from refiner to refiner. With oil
prices above $100 a barrel, a rebate of more than $3 a barrel
can help cover the cost of shipping North Sea crude and make it
competitive with Middle Eastern grades.
(Reporting by Florence Tan, Cho Meeyoung; and Claire Milhench,
editing by William Hardy)