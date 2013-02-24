SEOUL Feb 25 South Korea's new president faces
a hostile North Korea that seeks nuclear weapons, a moribund
domestic economy and now new pressure on its exporters and
growth prospects from neighbouring Japan's yen devaluation.
There is little Park Geun-hye, who will become South Korea's
first woman president on Monday, can do about the North but her
first statement on the economy indicated she was willing to try
at least to talk down the Korean won's rise.
"As the global economy hasn't recovered from recession yet
our companies are having more trouble as the weak yen offensive
is following," she said at a meeting with the Korea Employers
Federation on Feb. 20, according to her Youtube site.
Her remarks have gone down well with those suffering most
from Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's hyper-easy monetary
policy that has seen the won jump five percent this
year versus the yen after a 23 percent gain in 2012.
South Korean and Japanese firms compete against each other
in a range of products, from cars to televisions and computer
chips.
"It was very encouraging when Park Geun-hye said she would
take pre-emptive currency measures," said Cha Jae-sik, chief
executive of snack and grocery exporter Sammi Commerce Co, which
has some $10 million in annual revenue.
"No other presidents have said that before and I really
expect a lot from Park and real steps to help small exporters
like us."
The won is at 11.63 to the yen, levels last seen in October
2008, but still 50 percent weaker than the sub 8 won levels seen
in 2007, before the start of the global financial crisis.
Thomson Reuters data shows it is valued around 5 percent
higher than its 10-year average against both the yen and the
dollar in trade-weighted and inflation-adjusted terms.
Park's team is looking at plans to reduce fund flows to
limit the won's appreciation and could consider a "Tobin Tax" on
bond market transactions as well as tightening ceilings on bank
holdings of currency derivatives.
South Korea's central bank has routinely intervened in the
market to staunch the rise in the won, or at least to try and
prevent to rapid an appreciation in "smoothing" operations,
although it has never undertaken anything near the scale of
Japan's easing.
MANY BIG COMPANIES RELATIVELY IMMUNE
Sensitivity analysis from Credit Suisse shows that for a one
percent fall in the yen-won rate, South Korean exports will
underperform Japan's by 1.1 percentage point over 3-6 months.
The impact however varies greatly from industry to industry,
with larger electronics companies saying the yen was not their
major concern, although auto companies and smaller businesses
said it was a big issue.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, the country's
biggest exporter, said its operating profits were negatively
impacted by 360 billion Korean won ($331.45 million) due to a
stronger won against the Chinese yuan and the Brazilian real.
The won gained steadily last year from a low of 185.20 to
the yuan and is now trading around 174.
Yoon Boo-keun, head of Samsung's consumer electronics
division, which makes televisions, fridges, washers and ovens,
said this week the impact of the stronger won was limited as so
much of its production is now overseas.
"Only those products exported from Korea are affected by the
won exchange rate, but the amount is small," he said.
It is a similar picture at rival LG Electronics Inc
where Havis Kwon, head of the group's television
business said last week he was more worried about aggressive
competition from China than by the yen's weakness.
"A weakening yen wouldn't have any major immediate impact on
us, although it will help Japanese competitors gain price
competitiveness in general, but that's something we can manage
to overcome with various measures," he said.
Carmaker Hyundai Motor Co appears to feel more
vulnerable. A top executive said recently the company was
"agonising" over exchange rates as it sought to keep its profit
targets.
"One way to do that (hit the targets) is to maximise
overseas production and volume ... We will also increase sales
of profitable, mid-and large-sized vehicles," he said, speaking
on condition of anonymity.
That's not an option for smaller businesses in Korea.
"About one-third of our member companies in competition with
the Japanese said in a recent survey that they noticed price
reductions or moves of reductions (in dollar terms) by Japanese
competitors after the yen slide," said Austin Chang, a research
fellow at the Institute for International Trade.
The institute is run by the Korea International Trade
Association with membership of some 70,000 trading firms.
"The majority of our member companies want the government to
ensure the won's rise is done more smoothly even if the rise
itself is inevitable," Chang said.
($1 = 1086.1500 Korean won)
(Additional reporting by Choonsik Yoo, Kim Miyoung, Jack Kim,
Ju-min Park, Hyunjoo Jin, Christine Kim; Editing by Dean Yates)