SEOUL Nov 24 South Korea said on Thursday that its state pension fund expected to allocate up to 10 percent to its 2012 investment to foreign stocks and as much as 12 percent to alternative investments such as real estate and private equity funds.

The country's welfare ministry said in a statement that National Pension Service (NPS) was expected to buy about $10.3 billion in foreign exchange markets next year.

The ministry added that the fund had invested 11 trillion won ($9.55 billion) in domestic stocks until October, accounting for 18 percent of total investments. ($1 = 1152.1000 Korean won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Yoo Choonsik; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)