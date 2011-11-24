* World's No.4 pension cuts target hedge ratio for foreign stocks next yr

* To allocate up to 10 percent of 2012 investment to foreign stocks (Recasts, adds details)

SEOUL Nov 24 South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS) is expected to buy about $10.3 billion in U.S. dollars in the domestic foreign exchange market next year and reduce its target hedge ratio for foreign stocks to 20 percent, the country's welfare ministry said on Thursday.

The world's No.4 pension fund, which managed 345 trillion won ($299.45 billion) in assets as of end-October, also aims to boost overseas stocks investment next year while cutting exposure to fixed-income assets.

The ministry that oversees the fund said in a statement that it was expected to allocate up to 10 percent of its 2012 investment to foreign stocks, up from around 7 percent this year, and as much as 12 percent to alternative investments such as real estate and private equity funds.

"The permissible range for (the fund's) overseas stocks investment has been expanded in order to cope with market volatility flexibly," the statement said.

The ministry added that the fund had invested 11 trillion won in domestic stocks until October, accounting for 18 percent of total investments. ($1 = 1152.1000 Korean won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Yoo Choonsik; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)