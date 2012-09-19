* Software mogul Ahn says to stand for South Korean
presidency
* Ahn leaps into the lead in polls after announcement
* Philanthropist Ahn has given more than $200 mln to charity
* Polls on Dec. 19, incumbent's mandatory single term ends
in Feb 2013
By Jack Kim and Ju-min Park
SEOUL, Sept 19 South Korean software millionaire
and philanthropist Ahn Cheol-soo finally announced he would run
for the presidency, ending a year-long wait and throwing wide
open a race that had looked to be a coronation for the
conservatives' Park Geun-hye.
Vowing to tighten up on big business, which he has accused
of treating employees like caged animals in a zoo, the
youthful-looking 50-year old said on Wednesday he would create
jobs for young people and share wealth and opportunities in the
world's 13th largest economy.
Ahn has donated more than $200 million of his wealth to
charity and is seen as the only candidate capable of derailing
Park's goal of becoming South Korea's first female president,
and the two are neck-and-neck ahead of the Dec. 19 polls.
"The people have expressed their hope for political reform
through me. I want to become the person who puts that hope into
practice," a visibly emotional Ahn told a cheering crowd in a
hall in Seoul, the capital.
After he declared his presidential bid, Ahn surged to a lead
over Park in the polls.
According to a poll by JTBC, the television arm of Joongang
Ilbo newspaper, and pollster Realmeter of 1,500 respondents, Ahn
had the support of 48.3 percent against Park's 42.5 percent in a
two horse race. That was a gain of 3.8 percentage points for Ahn
from the previous poll and a loss of 2.2 percentage points for
Park.
Standing in front of a giant banner reading: "A new change
chosen by the people is about to start", Ahn said he would push
for political reform to open economic opportunities in South
Korea, an Asian industrial powerhouse.
"The economic democracy and welfare policy that are being
discussed currently must lead to economic innovation by
combining growth momentum of our economy."
Ahn is standing as an independent and will need to cut a
deal with the official opposition candidate Moon Jae-in to avoid
splitting the anti-Park vote, although he did not offer an
alliance in his speech on Wednesday.
Ahn has never held political office, while Park has lead the
ruling conservatives and is the daughter of South Korean
dictator Park Chung-hee.
She stood in as First Lady after the assassination of her
mother in 1974 and only moved out of the presidential palace in
Seoul after her father was gunned down in 1979 by his security
chief.
The software entrepreneur turned college dean has broad
support among people in their 20s to 40s and urban workers, who
are likely to be the swing voters in the December polls.
"I believe the decisively important thing for sustainable
growth is to build a welfare state," Ahn said in a book
published this month.
He also said big business abuse of market power should be
stopped, possibly by a new law aimed at regulating the chaebol,
the family conglomerates that dominate the economy.
"I don't think we should be ambivalent about chaebol. We
should introduce a 'corporate group law' to ensure they remain
competitive but try to minimise their defects and abuses."
AN OUTSIDER
Ahn, a softspoken man of slight build with a trademark mop
top haircut, founded the online security firm Ahnlab
in 1995 after spending seven years developing anti-virus
software while completing medical training and working full time
as a physician in Seoul.
Ahn's "Youth Concert" tour last year that took him through
college campuses was a smash hit with young people, with their
combination of criticism of the political status quo and life
lessons from someone who has had three successful careers.
Ahn portrays himself as an outsider, although critics note
that he has been on the board of POSCO, a huge steel company,
founded by Park Geun-hye's father in his drive to industrialise
the then-impoverished country.
He faces questions over whether can prove himself a viable
candidate due to his lack of political experience and whether he
can withstand the bruising process of a high-profile campaign.
Half the people in a poll conducted in May said Ahn should
not enter politics and more than two-thirds of them said he
should remain a neutral bystander.
While he is seen as a liberal on many social issues, Ahn has
vowed a tough stance on North Korea, which remains at war with
the South after the 1950-53 Korean War ended in an armistice.
Both he and Park, whose mother was assassinated by a North
Korean-backed assassin, have sought to distance themselves from
incumbent Lee Myung-bak's hardline stance on the North.
"Some people ask what makes you think having run a small
business prepares you to run an administration at a much bigger
scale," Ahn said in an interview last year.
"I just laugh when I hear people say that ... I created
something from nothing, I've overcome hardship."