SEOUL South Koreans voted on Wednesday in elections that pitted the ruling conservatives and their "Queen of Elections" against a liberal Twitter generation of younger voters in a closely fought race that could end in a hung parliament.

Exit polls by network televisions showed the ruling conservatives and leftist opposition nearly tied for the race to control the 300-seat assembly, which could possibly give the liberals a chance to form a coalition with minority parties.

Voters have by and large ignored an impending rocket launch by North Korea scheduled for this week, and the major issues at stake are rising prices, allegations of sleaze in government and growing discontent over the power of big business, all of which could go against the ruling Saenuri Party.

The election has served as a curtain-raiser for the more important presidential vote in December. Public opinion polls that showed the two sides in dead heat ignored under-40 voters, many analysts say, arguing that the liberal opposition could emerge a surprise winner.

By the time polls closed at 0900 GMT, turnout was 54 percent, compared with 46.1 percent in the last parliamentary election four years ago which was one of the lowest voting rates ever, the National Election Commission said.

Exit polls by KBS television gave both the ruling Saenuri Party and the opposition Democratic United Party up to 147 seats each, and other networks predicted similar outcomes.

"We should expect to see parliament power having shifted to the opposition," said Hong Sung-gul of Kookmin University.

Political leaders from the left have appealed for high turnout, which has traditionally boosted their numbers, calling for 60 percent of voters to go to the polls.

"I voted for a candidate who can work for my class. I support a party which has promised to help my class. I do not belong to the upper class," 27-year old Kwon Hae-ahn said as she cast her vote in the capital of Seoul.

A win for the pro-business Saenuri Party or even a close finish would be a huge boost for its leader Park Geun-hye, the daughter of former dictator Park Chung-hee. She has been dubbed the "Queen of Elections" for a string of poll wins since 2003.

Pitted against Park is the left-wing coalition that has vowed to rein in the huge conglomerates that dominate South Korea's economy.

"The Park Geun-hye effect has been very, very big. She rolled up her sleeves and it has practically been just her single handed," said independent political commentator Yu Chang-seon, adding Park stands to gain significantly as long as her party avoids a landslide defeat.

The conservatives currently hold 162 out of 299 seats in parliament and control the presidency. This is the first time in two decades that both polls have been held in the same year.

MOON UNIFIES

Riding on a tide of public discontent with the political establishment, human rights lawyer Moon Jae-in has surged into the running for the presidency after helping to bring the disparate centre-left into a coalition late last year.

Moon, who is running for a seat in the southern city of Busan, advocates more welfare spending and closer ties with North Korea, which has defied international warnings to move ahead with a planned long-range rocket launch this week.

The rocket launch and the threat of a third nuclear test by North Korea, which remains technically at war with the south, have not been major factors in the elections.

Despite deepening unhappiness with income inequality, the left, led by the Democratic United Party, has most to lose from a poor showing in the parliamentary polls.

"For the Democratic United Party, it appears to be a case of missed opportunity," said Yu.

The opposition is counting on the power of young voters and social media to boost its chances.

Another potential presidential contender who could lead a united centre-left, software mogul Ahn Cheol-soo, urged voters to turn out to express their displeasure with the government.

Ahn, who has superstar status among younger voters, likened the opportunity to cast a vote to hit computer game "Angry Birds".

He put out a clip on Youtube titled "Angry Just Vote" saying younger voters had the chance to turf out the government that backed vested business interests (here),

He also promised to put on a skirt and dance if turnout reached 70 percent, a level that would virtually ensure a win for the centre-left.

