By Ju-min Park
OKCHEON, South Korea Aug 29 Park Geun-hye was
22 years old when she washed the blood from her assassinated
mother's dress. Five years later, she recalls in her
autobiography, she held her father's blood-soaked shirt after
the South Korean strongman was shot dead.
Now, both hampered and helped by the contrasting legacies of
her murdered parents, the 60-year-old Park appears on the cusp
of becoming South Korea's first female president.
Park was chosen as presidential candidate for the ruling
conservatives last week and polls show she is the front-runner
for a December election.
For some South Koreans, it is the memory of Park's father,
Park Chung-hee, that comes to mind when they think of her. He
was a military dictator whose 18-year rule dragged the country
out of poverty but at the cost of human rights.
He is still a controversial figure in the now-prosperous
Asian industrial power. Park's opponents will aim to tar her
with his brush in the election race.
But it is recollections of her mother, Yuk Young-soo, once
known as "the mother of the nation", that look set to help
propel Park into the presidential Blue House.
Yuk is remembered for acts of charity that included a famous
visit to a leper colony where she shook hands and embraced the
sick. She remains South Korea's most popular first lady by far,
polls show.
For many South Koreans, Park's frugal lifestyle as a single
woman living in a modest home in the capital, Seoul, as well as
her simple clothes and 1970s hairstyle bring her mother to mind.
"Park looks like her mother, when she greets people and
smiles," one supporter, Lee Young-ho, told Reuters, sitting
under the curved roof of Yuk's old home in the town of Okcheon,
where she lived until she married Park.
Lee should know.
A former soldier and Vietnam War veteran, Lee was a member
of the presidential guard in the 1970s and worked closely with
the Park family.
The traditional Korean house where Lee spoke has become a
shrine to Yuk with hundreds of people visiting every day.
Lee, now 68, is an official with Park's New Frontier Party
and has also co-authored a biography of Yuk.
He is confident Park can maintain her double-digit lead in
the polls and win an election victory which, he says, would
somehow make up for the sacrifices.
"A kind of debt can be paid back when Park becomes
president."
Yuk was 49 when, on Aug. 15, 1974, she was killed by a stray
bullet when a pro-North Korean assassin opened fire at her
husband. Witnesses said the skies turning "reddish-purple" upon
her death.
Memorial ceremonies are held on the anniversary at her grave
in Seoul and in Okcheon, 170 km (100 miles) from the capital.
Thousands of people attend.
"MOTHER'S DREAM"
Although her family's story is so well known, woven as it is
into the fabric of the country's modern history, Park herself,
who made two previous bids to win the conservative presidential
nomination, is deeply private and cautious about her politics.
She disappeared from public life in 1979 after the
assassination of her father by his intelligence chief, only to
resurface in 1997 to "help save" the country from a devastating
Asian financial crisis.
She has never clearly defined her policies on issues such as
taxation, spending and welfare. She says she shares her mother's
vision of a more equal society and has pledged to work for that.
"It was my mother's dream and her dream is now mine," she
said at her mother's memorial service this month.
Critics say she has failed to apologise sufficiently for her
father's rule.
She said her father's 1961 coup was "unavoidable and the
best possible choice". At the same time, she says she has always
been "apologetic" to victims of her father's brutal push for
industrialisation, when he crushed opposition in an effort to
drive export-led growth.
Her likely opponent in the election, former human rights
lawyer Moon Jae-in, who forged his political credentials in the
pro-democracy movement, accuses Park of being a throwback to
dictatorship.
"When I was living in poverty she was living the life of a
princess in the Blue House," the left-of-centre hopeful said
when he declared his candidacy. "When I was fighting against
dictatorship, she was at the heart of it."
Park, who shares her mother's hobby of embroidery and whose
house is filled with pictures of her dead parents, according to
a book about her, portrays her presidential bid as inspired by a
sense of duty rather than privilege.
She once wrote that she might "choose death over a life like
this again", referring to the killing of her parents.
It is mostly older people, those in their 50s and up, who
attend the memorials for Yuk and form the bedrock of support for
Park. Her weakness looks to be among younger, urban voters.
"I think Park has seen and learned a lot, going through the
difficulties," said Lee Ae-joo, a nurse who was in the operating
theatre when Yuk was brought in.
She recalls supplying blood to the wounded woman only to see
it haemorrhage away. She also remembers Yuk's distraught husband
staring at her body.
"I think Park has seen and learned a lot, going through the
difficulties," said Lee, 66. "Right now, no one can compete
with Park in the situation that our country is facing."
Lee is still impressed with Yuk's modesty, noting her
underskirt looked as if it had been sewn by hand.
"The fabric looked like the kind of local product that you
would get from the Dongdaemoon market," she said, referring to
run-of-the-mill stalls in a bustling Seoul market where people
hunt for bargains.
At the July rally at which Park launched her presidential
bid, some people in the crowd held mementoes of the Park family.
"Honestly, Park Geun-hye is popular because of her mother's
halo," said supporter Park Hong-pyo clutching a poem he had
written dedicated to Yuk and old photographs of the Park family.