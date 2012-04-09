* South Korea votes in parliamentary polls on Wednesday
* Social media may spring surprise win for left
* Left dominates South Korean Twitter political "power"
rankings
* Latest Realmeter poll puts government, opposition in tie
(Adds link to TV clip)
By Jack Kim and Ju-min Park
SEOUL, April 9 South Korea's liberal opposition,
bolstered by the under-40s and power of social media, could
spring a surprise win in this week's parliamentary elections
despite opinion polls that show it tied with the ruling
conservatives.
Experts say traditional pollsters base their projections on
owners of fixed telephone lines, whereas people in their 20s and
30s, who form 37 percent of the voting population in the world's
most wired country, rarely use them.
The young, more likely to carry a Samsung Galaxy or Apple
iPhone in their pockets, are mostly liberal and their views are
expressed and spread online, often by their smartphones.
"Views expressed in cyberspace are about 20 percent
favourable to us and 80 percent against," said Lee Jun-seok, a
27-year old Harvard-educated computer expert brought in to help
revamp the ruling conservative Saenuri Party's online presence.
"It's almost like as soon as you say something for our
party, you come under attack."
The five most popular politicians on Twitter are all
left-wingers. The top conservative is presidential contender
Park Geun-hye who ranks eighth with about 180,000 followers,
according to Koreantweeters.com, a website on Twitter power.
On the other hand, a traditional Realmeter poll taken
between March 26-30 showed 39.8 percent support for the ruling
conservatives, 30.5 percent support for the main opposition
Democrat United Party and 8.1 percent for its coalition partner,
the United Progressive Party.
At the end of last year, traditional polls had the
conservatives trailing the opposition, but now suggest the
ruling party has made a comeback. Experts said they were flawed.
"Random digit dialing systems based on fixed lines rule out
young people, workers who come home late and households that
don't have landlines," said Yoon Hee-woong from the Korea
Society Opinion Institute, a research organisation.
South Korea has the world's second largest blogging
community after China. Twitter use here is twice the world
average, according to a Singapore Management University study.
And they have enormous leverage in elections because the
government has now lifted a ban on campaigning in social media.
"On Twitter, we are like birds talking to each other. That's
something that can't be controlled," said Kim Mi-wha, 47, a
television comedian with almost 290,000 Twitter followers who is
part of a band of celebrity super-tweeters embracing liberal
causes.
Super-tweeters like Kim have already helped elect an
independent activist as mayor of Seoul, ending conservative
control over the capital last year.
Although polls had put the eventual winner, Park Won-soon,
ahead in the mayoral race, his victory was much more decisive
than indicated.
COUNTERWEIGHT
Social media has also acted as a counterweight to the
mainstream media, which is largely controlled by the huge
conglomerates that dominate the world's 13th largest economy.
It could prompt young voters who are concerned with issues
like growing income inequality to swing behind the Democrat
United Party that is opposed to a free trade agreement with the
United States and wants restrictions on big businesses.
"I don't know about what kind of tricks politicians are
going to play with Twitter but the enormous young population
will take part in the vote anyway," Kim, the comedian, said.
Rattled by the opposition's success in mobilising the youth
vote in the Seoul mayoral campaign, the Saenuri Party has
responded by boosting its social media credentials, but admits
it faces an uphill battle.
Lee, the ruling party expert, says one of the reasons
Twitter works so well here is that its 140 character bursts
offer a perfect fit for the Korean language that can pack a lot
more into its space than English.
"In English, basically all you can do is to tell someone to
check out a YouTube link. In Korean, you can not only describe
what the clip is about but how you feel about it," said Lee.
The Twitter boom has also triggered some distinctly
old-school money politics with charges that members of
parliament are paying for followers to boost their popularity.
Local newspaper Chosun Ilbo reported that accounts with
20,000 followers were changing hands for 2 million Korean won
(about $1,770).
"A lawmaker's office offered me bonuses if I gathered more
than 10,000 followers," said a woman who spoke on condition of
anonymity and used to manage a lawmaker's Twitter page.
INFLUENCE WILL ONLY GROW
South Korea's parliamentary elections are essentially a dry
run for the powerful presidency. That vote in December will be
the key test of whether the Twitter-using liberals can turn
their lock on cyberspace into hard political power.
Yu Chang-ju, who helped manage Park Won-soon's election win
as Seoul mayor and now advises him on new media strategy, says
the number of Twitter users will double by the time of the
presidential election in December to about 10 million, or about
one-fifth of the population.
"Twitter is a tool for many moderate Koreans to vent anger
against the rich, the current administration and the ruling
party," said Huh Chang-deog, a sociology professor at Yeungnam
University.
"This year's elections are going to be the SNS (social
networking sites) users' group versus non-SNS group," he said.
Kim, the comedian, says Twitter has the power to make or
break politicians' reputations in seconds.
"Politicians will become more scared of SNS and they will be
careful about what they say and do I am hoping for a big social
change through Twitter here like the Jasmine Revolution," she
said, referencing the protests in Tunisia that helped trigger
the "Arab Spring" uprisings last year.
($1 = 1129.5000 Korean won)
(Editing by David Chance and Raju Gopalakrishnan)