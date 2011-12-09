SEOUL Dec 9 The operation of a thermal power generator in Ulsan, one of South Korea's biggest industrial cities, has been suspended but the incident has not impacted industrial production yet, an official for operator Korea East-West Power said on Friday.

The operator is examining the exact cause of the outage, the official said.

The southeastern city is home to major manufacturing and refining facilities owned by the likes of Hyundai Motor Co and energy group SK Innovation.

