SEOUL Nov 21 South Korea's domestic power sales in October rose 6.1 percent to 35.6 billion kilowatt hours from a year ago, led by robust industrial demand, the ministry of knowledge economy said on Monday.

Of the total, industrial demand jumped by 9.1 percent year on year to 21.1 billion kilowatt hours, gaining for a 29th consecutive month, a statement from the ministry said.

"Thanks to booming exports, demand soared in heavy power consumption areas such as machinery, chemical and automobile industries," the ministry said.

Customs data earlier this month showed the country's imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) jumped 9 percent year on year in October, as the world's second-largest LNG buyer built up its inventory ahead of winter demand.

State-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) also said that it had sold gas equivalent to 2.24 million tonnes of LNG domestically in October, up 5.9 percent from a year earlier, helped by economic recovery.

In terms of average power-generating costs in October year on year, Monday's statement said that oil showed a 33.67 percent rise to 91,641 Korean won ($80.464) per giga calorie, LNG a 14.20 percent rise to 66,088 won per giga calorie, and coal a 11.70 percent rise to 21,166 won per giga calorie.

Considering such higher costs and deepening deficits, board members at state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) agreed to seek an average 10 percent rise in electricity fees last week, which is yet to be approved by the government, although persistent inflation concerns may hamper it. ($1 = 1138.900 Korean Won) (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)