SEOUL Nov 21 South Korea's domestic power
sales in October rose 6.1 percent to 35.6 billion kilowatt hours
from a year ago, led by robust industrial demand, the ministry
of knowledge economy said on Monday.
Of the total, industrial demand jumped by 9.1 percent year
on year to 21.1 billion kilowatt hours, gaining for a 29th
consecutive month, a statement from the ministry said.
"Thanks to booming exports, demand soared in heavy power
consumption areas such as machinery, chemical and automobile
industries," the ministry said.
Customs data earlier this month showed the country's imports
of liquefied natural gas (LNG) jumped 9 percent year on year in
October, as the world's second-largest LNG buyer built up its
inventory ahead of winter demand.
State-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) also said that
it had sold gas equivalent to 2.24 million tonnes of LNG
domestically in October, up 5.9 percent from a year earlier,
helped by economic recovery.
In terms of average power-generating costs in October year
on year, Monday's statement said that oil showed a 33.67 percent
rise to 91,641 Korean won ($80.464) per giga calorie, LNG a
14.20 percent rise to 66,088 won per giga calorie, and coal a
11.70 percent rise to 21,166 won per giga calorie.
Considering such higher costs and deepening deficits, board
members at state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO)
agreed to seek an average 10 percent rise in
electricity fees last week, which is yet to be approved by the
government, although persistent inflation concerns may hamper
it.
($1 = 1138.900 Korean Won)
