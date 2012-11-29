SEOUL Nov 29 South Korea cancelled the launch
of its first space rocket on Thursday after a glitch in the
propulsion system halted the countdown just minutes before the
scheduled lift-off.
It was South Korea's third attempt to put a rocket into
orbit and the second time this particular mission has failed.
October's scheduled launch was also called off due to a
glitch in the Russian-built booster. No new
launch schedule has been set.
"We are currently analysing the cause and expect it will
take additional time to identify the exact cause," Lee Joo-ho,
Minister of Education, Science and Technology told reporters.
South Korea's rocket programme has irritated neighbour North
Korea, which says it is unjust for it to be singled out for U.N.
sanctions for launching long-range rockets as part of its space
programme to put a satellite into orbit.
Regional powers believe the North's rocket launches are to
test its long-range ballistic missiles, in violation of a U.N.
ban. The North's latest rocket test in April ended in failure
after it crashed minutes into flight.
South Korea is already far behind regional rivals China and
Japan in the effort to build space rockets to put satellites
into orbit and has relied on other countries, including Russia,
to launch them.
Thursday's glitch was in the thrust vector control in the
upper second stage of the rocket that guides the propulsion of
the vehicle, launch officials said.
Launch attempts in 2009 and 2010 also ended in failure.
Recent satellite images have indicated that North Korea too
may be readying a new rocket launch.
(Reporting By Somang Yang, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)