SEOUL Nov 13 South Korea and Russia have agreed
on $3 billion of arrangements aimed at helping companies from
one country secure financing for investment and ease trade deals
in the other, Seoul's finance ministry said on Wednesday.
The arrangements were formed between two South Korean public
institutions and three Russian entities, including the Russian
State Development Bank VEB, the Russian Direct Investment Fund
and Sberbank, the ministry said.
The deals were announced during a visit by Russian President
Vladimir Putin. South Korea is keen to boost investment in
Russia, especially on energy, natural resources, petrochemical
and construction projects.
(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Ron Popeski)