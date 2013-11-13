SEOUL Nov 13 Russia plans to award South Korean shipbuilders a contract to build 13 or more liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, South Korea's presidential office said on Wednesday.

The announcement came during Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to South Korea and summit with South Korean counterpart Park Geun-hye.

As part of the agreement, the governemnt said Russian energy giant Rosneft and South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd had signed a memorandum of understanding on shipbuilding cooperation. (Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by David Chance)