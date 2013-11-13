SEOUL Nov 13 Russia plans to award South Korean
shipbuilders a contract to build 13 or more liquefied natural
gas (LNG) carriers, South Korea's presidential office said on
Wednesday.
The announcement came during Russian President Vladimir
Putin's trip to South Korea and summit with South Korean
counterpart Park Geun-hye.
As part of the agreement, the governemnt said Russian energy
giant Rosneft and South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding &
Marine Engineering Co Ltd had signed a memorandum of
understanding on shipbuilding cooperation.
(Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by David
Chance)