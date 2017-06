SINGAPORE, June 14 South Korea's third largest refiner, S-Oil, reduced the operating rate at its refinery to 93 percent in June after margins weakened, industry sources said on Thursday.

The company was operating its 669,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery at Onsan at full capacity in the previous month, they said. (Reporting by Florence Tan and Seng Li Peng; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)