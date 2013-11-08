By Ju-min Park
| BUSAN, South Korea
BUSAN, South Korea Nov 8 In a cram school in
the South Korean port city of Busan, 70 college students packed
into a classroom, chanting "We can do it!" as they studied for
an exam they hope will guarantee them a job for life with
Samsung Group.
The promise of Samsung, whose sprawling business empire
spans consumer electronics to ships, offers not only a good
salary and benefits but also holds the key to a good marriage in
this Asian country where Confucian traditions run deep.
The twice-a-year recruitment rounds by the "chaebol",
conglomerates such as Samsung and Hyundai, have spawned a
cottage industry worth millions of dollars as young Koreans do
what they have done from the age of 5 - cram to get ahead.
"I came here at 10 this morning and will be preparing for
the interview until 8 p.m.," said 25-year-old Shin Seong-hwan,
whose father is a Samsung employee near Busan.
Shin has already passed the company's aptitude test and now
faces gruelling interviews that end late in November.
In its current recruitment round, Samsung will hire 5,500
young people from more than 100,000 applicants, adding to the
pressure cooker environment.
"Jobs at conglomerates can save face for you and your
parents," said Hur Jai-joon, a senior researcher at the Korea
Labor Institute, a government-funded research body.
It is an impossible dream for most to achieve as the top 30
conglomerates employ just 6.8 percent of the total workforce,
the Federation of Korean Industries says.
Samsung has not always used such rigorous tests. Thirty
years ago, according to former employees, a fortune teller who
specialised in reading faces sat in on the interviews.
Now, spots at the top conglomerate are so coveted that
students spend heavily on cram schools, workbooks and online
lectures. The phrase "Samsung Gosi" describes the arduous
process, borrowing from the term "gosi" that refers to public
service exams that South Koreans study for years to pass.
"If you don't come here, you won't have the right
information," said Im Chan-soo, head of LCS Communication, which
runs private classes for Samsung job interviews in Busan.
'SOCIAL AND FINANCIAL COSTS'
Aptitude test workbooks cost around $20 each and figure
prominently in every bookstore in South Korea. Private tutoring
costs can run into thousands of dollars.
"I had doubts about going to cram school. It wasn't cheap
but they are professional and I am learning a lot," said Han
Nam-gyu, a 27-year-old engineering graduate who paid 280,000 won
($260) to LCS Communication.
Critics of the system say it adds yet another layer of
misery for graduates, who have crammed from pre-school all the
way through high school to try to get into a top university.
In South Korea, 65 percent of those in the 25 to 34 age
group went to university, the highest rate among the
Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development's 34
member states.
That is a huge shift in a generation. Just 13 percent of
people in the 55 to 64 age group went to university.
Samsung appears to recognise that the super-competitive
process may not be healthy for the country's young people,
warning recently of rising "social and financial costs" of the
recruitment system. Still, it did not identify a solution.
For many students like Han the engineer, "Plan B" is to come
back again next year for another shot at Samsung.
"My mother cried after I passed the second stage. She was
really happy," said Han, who applied to Samsung C&T Corp
, the group firm that handles engineering,
construction, trading and investment.
"I want to get into Samsung so my mother will be able to
boast about her son."
($1=1,060.75 Korean won)
(Editing by David Chance and John O'Callaghan and Clarence
Fernandez)