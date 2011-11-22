SEOUL Nov 22 KB Financial Group Inc
was chosen as preferred bidder for Jeil Savings Bank
and Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd was picked as
preferred bidder to salvage Tomato Savings Bank, state-run Korea
Deposit Insurance Corp (KDIC) said on Tuesday.
The two major players in the savings banks sector were
temporarily closed down in September under mounting debt from
bad property loans.
KDIC, which has been overseeing the process, said in a
statement that it would sign a final contract as soon as
possible after finetuning details on the deal where the assets
of the savings banks and their debts would be transferred to the
buyers.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)