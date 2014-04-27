SEOUL, April 27 South Korean Prime Minister
Chung Hong-won is to hold an emergency press conference at 10:00
a.m. (0100 GMT), his office said, when he is expected to address
widespread criticism over the government's response to the April
16 ferry disaster.
The Sewol ferry sank on a routine trip south from the port
of Incheon to the traditional holiday island of Jeju.
More than 300 people, most of them students and teachers
from one high school on a field trip, have died or are missing
and presumed dead. The children were told to stay put in their
cabins, where they waited for further orders. The confirmed
death toll on Sunday was 187.
Tempers have frayed over the slow pace of the recovery and
frequent changes in information provided by the government.
President Park Geun-hye, who has the most power in
government, was booed by some of the relatives of the missing
when she visited a gym where families of the missing were
staying.
