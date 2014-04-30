By Jack Kim and Ju-min Park
| SEOUL, April 30
SEOUL, April 30 A culture of cosy personal ties
that can blur the lines between businesses and those regulating
them, of profit over safety, and soft courts is in focus as
South Korea demands answers over the sinking of a ferry with the
loss of more than 300 lives, mainly high school students.
Prosecutors are investigating two shipping trade
organisations responsible for vessel safety checks and for
certifying ships that operate in domestic waters.
Two officials at the Korea Shipping Association (KSA) have
been arrested on charges of obstructing justice for destroying
documents related to a probe into lobbying government officials.
A third official was arrested for alleged influence peddling and
embezzlement. Prosecutors are also investigating Korean Register
(KR), which tests and certifies ships.
Trade groups wield enormous power in South Korea's shipping
industry - and in other sectors, too - as lobby groups and as
business interests that can outsource inspection contracts to
smaller companies, said an official at a shipbuilding company.
"Korean Register has so many officials who come from the
Maritime Ministry," said the official, who is based in the port
city of Mokpo and who did not want to be named due to the
issue's sensitivity and the ongoing criminal investigations.
"There are many interests that co-exist and business has
been done to protect each other for so many years, you have to
wonder if something like inspections can be done right."
The KSA is responsible for routine shipping inspections,
such as the loading of cargo and safety gear intended for use by
passengers. The body, which is paid for by passenger and cargo
ship operators, also represents shipping companies.
Prosecutors investigating the ferry crew members - 15 of
whom are charged with negligence related to the April 16 sinking
of the 6,800-tonne Sewol - said they had testified to having
received no formal training on emergency evacuation.
Since the KSA was founded, 10 of its 12 chairmen were former
officials at the Maritime Ministry, as were eight of the dozen
Korean Register chiefs since 1960.
"MARITIME MAFIA"
As tensions run high, many South Koreans are demanding
change to the way the government and parts of society have
conducted business for years on the basis of cosy personal ties
rather than applying standards and objective oversight.
Local media have dubbed shipping industry officials and the
government agencies that oversee them as a "maritime mafia",
guarding relationships built up over decades to guarantee jobs
for each other and turn a blind eye to negligence.
This potential conflict of interest has fed a culture where
safety can be overlooked, and where corners are cut to get
things done quickly and to maximize profit, say experts and
officials, including South Korean President Park Geun-hye.
The practice of trade groups filled with former government
officials who retired from oversight posts has been central to
previous scandals in South Korea - such as the discovery of
widespread forgery of safety certificates for parts for nuclear
plants that provide about a third of the country's power.
Similar lax oversight has resulted in questionable decisions
in the banking and insurance sector, construction and government
procurement.
"It's hard to stop," said Kwon Oh-in from the civic group
Citizens' Coalition for Economic Justice, which researches
corruption and irregularities in government and big business.
"The biggest problem is government officials turning into
lobbyists working for industry trade groups," he said. "It's
been going on for decades since South Korea experienced economic
development and growth."
"EVIL PRACTICES"
President Park this week promised to clean up the
"accumulated evil practices" in government to make the country
safer. Tending his resignation at the weekend,
Prime Minister Chung Hong-won said the ferry accident was the
result of longstanding malpractices.
"There are too many irregularities and malpractices in parts
of society that have been with us too long, and I hope those are
corrected so that accidents like this will not happen again," he
said.
"South Korea has lots of cases like the Korea Shipping
Association, where a lobby group that represents members'
interests also conducts safety checks and industry supervision,"
said Park Jhung-soo, public policy professor at Ewha Women's
University in Seoul. "The government says this is the efficient
way to do things, but it actually lacks objectivity."
Chon Young-kee, a rare case of a long-time technical expert
rising to the top job, resigned as Korean Register chairman and
CEO on Monday, saying his decision did "not suggest any
wrongdoing, negligence or any other deficiency by KR associated
with this very tragic accident."
"We are confident that we have performed our duties
diligently and in strict accordance with the relevant national
and international regulations as well as our rules," KR said in
a brief statement, adding it would do all it can to assist the
authorities with the accident investigation.
The KSA declined to comment, citing the ongoing
investigations.
More Korean Register and KSA executives and staff may face
investigation for negligence and embezzlement of public funds,
prosecutors have said.
COURT LENIENCY
Punishment for those convicted in South Korea of causing
damage and loss of life appears lenient when set against other
developed democracies.
After a 1999 fire killed 19 kindergarten children staying at
a privately-run resort where their lodging had not been
inspected and was found to contain flammable materials, the
operator was sentenced to 18 months in prison, and later went on
to operate a similar facility.
In 1970, after 326 people died on a sinking ferry, the
ship's captain was given a 3-year jail term and the owner of the
ferry operator was jailed for 18 months. Another ferry accident,
in 1993, killed 292 people. Inspectors at the port authority who
were held responsible were handed prison terms of 6-8 months.
"There's definitely a tendency of leniency by the courts in
these accident cases," said Kim Hyun, an attorney specialising
in maritime law. He said official sentencing guidelines dictate
a 5-year maximum prison term for negligence convictions - even
in the event of mass casualties.
Where grievous faults are proved, such as flight and gross
negligence, that maximum can be increased to a life term, Kim
noted.
"For the Sewol case, those faults will be applied."
