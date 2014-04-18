Hong Kong stocks rebound on strong resources; China sluggish on debt woes
* Dollar struggles, pressured by concerns of US protectionism
SEOUL, April 18 The third officer was at the helm of a South Korean ferry when it capsized on Wednesday with 475 people on board, an investigating prosecutor told a news conference on Friday, and the captain may not even have been on the bridge at the time.
"He may have been off the bridge ... and the person at the helm at the time was the third officer," the investigator said.
(Reporting by David Chance; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Dollar struggles, pressured by concerns of US protectionism
* Warns of political risks amid bribery scandal (Recasts with outlook, adds quotes, details on earnings, background)
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 A powerful storm system plowed up the U.S. Eastern seaboard with torrential showers and high winds on Monday, hindering airline and rail travel, after killing at least 21 people in the South, many in mobile homes demolished by tornadoes.