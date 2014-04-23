(Adds dropped word "where" in paragraph 2, removes extraneous
By Ju-min Park
SEOUL, April 23 The confirmed death toll from a
sunken South Korean ferry is rising faster as divers penetrate
the dark, cold waters inside, feeling for children's bodies with
their hands as they swim through a maze of cabins, corridors and
upturned decks.
The divers, with oxygen and communications lines trailing,
can only see a few inches in front of them as they search areas
of the ship where the children were told to stay for their own
safety.
"We are trained for hostile environments, but it's hard to
be brave when we meet bodies in dark water," diver Hwang Dae-sik
told Reuters.
The divers can work for nearly an hour as long as the oxygen
lines do not snag on sharp corners of the ship's internal
structure. With cumbersome oxygen tanks on their backs instead,
they can work for about 20 minutes before an alarm bell sounds.
The Sewol sank last Wednesday on a routine trip from the
port of Incheon, near Seoul, to the southern island of Jeju.
Of the 476 passengers and crew on board, 339 were children
and teachers on a high school outing. Only 174 people have been
rescued and the remainder are all presumed to have drowned. The
confirmed death toll on Wednesday was 128, many found at the
back of the ship on the fourth deck.
Hwang said his team had retrieved 14 bodies so far. "We have
to touch everything with our hands. This is the most gruelling
and heartbreaking job of my career," he said.
Captain Lee Joon-seok, 69, and other crew members have been
arrested on negligence charges. Lee was also charged with
undertaking an "excessive change of course without slowing
down".
Several crew members, including the captain, left the ferry
as it was sinking, witnesses have said, after passengers were
told to stay in their cabins. President Park Geun-hye said on
Monday that instruction was tantamount to an "act of murder".
Many of the children did not question their elders, as is
customary in hierarchical Korean society, and paid for their
obedience with their lives.
Lee was not on the bridge when the ship turned. Navigation
was in the hands of a 26-year old third mate who was in charge
for the first time on that part of the journey, according to
crew members.
In a confused exchange between the sinking Sewol and
maritime traffic control released by the government, the crew
said the ship was listing to port.
"Make passengers wear life jackets and get ready in case you
need to abandon ship," traffic control said.
The Sewol answered: "It's difficult for the passengers to
move now."
Hwang stressed the danger of the job of searching for
corpses in such tight confines.
"It threatens health and safety," he said. "But we are
trying really hard. The entire nation is worried."
