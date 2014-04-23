(Adds North Korea sending condolences)
By Jungmin Jang and Ju-min Park
MOKPO/SEOUL, April 23 South Korean divers swam
though dark, cold waters into a sunken ferry on Wednesday,
feeling for children's bodies with their hands in a maze of
cabins, corridors and upturned decks as they searched for
hundreds of missing.
The divers, with oxygen and communications lines trailing,
can only see a few inches in front of them in the wreckage of
the ship that started sinking a week ago after a sharp turn.
Most of the victims were high school children, who were told to
stay where they were for their own safety.
And most of the bodies found in the last two days had broken
fingers, presumably from the children frantically trying to
climb the walls or floors to escape in their last moments, media
said.
"We are trained for hostile environments, but it's hard to
be brave when we meet bodies in dark water," diver Hwang Dae-sik
told Reuters, as the funerals of 25 students were held near the
capital, Seoul.
Prosecutors investigating the disaster raided the home of
Yoo Byung-un, the head of a family that owns the Chonghaejin
Marine Co. Ltd, the company that operated the Sewol ferry. They
also raided his son's home and the office of a church with which
Yoo has been associated, said a prosecutor who did not want to
be identified.
The finances of Chonghaejin and its complex share structure
have come into the spotlight in recent days. Yoo was jailed for
fraud for four years in the early 1990s.
But it was not immediately clear how big a development this
was. Korean police and prosecutors often make dramatic raids to
show that progress is being made in a high-profile case.
Underwater, at the site of the sunken Sewol, divers are able
to work for nearly an hour at a time as long as the oxygen lines
do not snag on sharp corners of the ship's internal structure.
When they use cumbersome oxygen tanks on their backs instead,
they can work for about 20 minutes before an alarm bell sounds.
The Sewol sank last Wednesday on a routine trip from the
port of Incheon, near Seoul, to the southern island of Jeju.
Of the 476 passengers and crew on board, 339 were children
and teachers on a high school outing. Only 174 people have been
rescued and the remainder are presumed to have drowned.
The confirmed death toll on Wednesday was 150, many found at
the back of the ship on the fourth deck.
In a rare move, the disaster prompted reclusive North Korea,
which routinely threatens the South with destruction, to send a
message of sympathy. The two sides are still technically at war
after the 1950-53 civil conflict ended in a mere truce.
"We express condolences for the missing and dead, including
young students, from the sinking of the Sewol," a South Korean
Unification Ministry spokeswoman quoted the message as saying.
Hwang, the diver, said his team had retrieved 14 bodies so
far. "We have to touch everything with our hands. This is the
most gruelling and heartbreaking job of my career," he said.
Captain Lee Joon-seok, 69, and other crew members have been
arrested on negligence charges. Lee was also charged with
undertaking an "excessive change of course without slowing
down".
LAW REQUIRES CAPTAIN TO STAY ON BOARD
Several crew members, including the captain, left the ferry
as it was sinking, witnesses have said, after passengers were
told to stay in their cabins, even though it was time for
breakfast. President Park Geun-hye said on Monday that
instruction was tantamount to an "act of murder".
"The charged crew members appear to have not carried out
their duty to rescue the passengers at all," prosecutor Ahn
Sang-don told a briefing. "Based on the fact that they were
gathered in the bridge, engine room and so on, then left the
boat, we believe negligent homicide is applicable."
According to Article 10 of Seafarers' Act, a captain has to
remain on board until all passengers have disembarked.
A boy with a shaking voice gave the first distress call to
the emergency services when the ferry listed.
Most of those who survived made it out on deck and jumped
into rescue boats, but many of the children did not leave their
cabins, not questioning their elders, as is customary in
hierarchical Korean society. They paid for their obedience with
their lives.
Lee was not on the bridge when the ship turned. Navigation
was in the hands of a 26-year-old third mate, who was in charge
for the first time on that part of the journey, according to
crew members.
The wife of one crew member under investigation who did not
wish to be identified quoted her husband as saying: "I should
have died out there."
"He told me that he was taking some rest as he had finished
his shift. He fell from his bed and struggled to open the room
door to get out. He said he didn't go to the steering house to
meet up with rest of the crew. Rather he was found by
coastguards and was rescued.
"My husband didn't get along with other crewmen, but he told
me that Captain Lee was someone comfortable and extremely calm.
He said Captain Lee was like no other: he didn't drink much,
although he did smoke."
(Additional reporting by Meeyoung Cho, Joyce Lee, and Narae
Kim; Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)