(Adds lawyer's comment, paragraph 11)
By James Pearson and Meeyoung Cho
SEOUL, April 24 A boy and girl trapped in a
sinking South Korean ferry with hundreds of other high school
students tied their life jacket cords together, a diver who
recovered their bodies said, presumably so they wouldn't float
apart.
The diver had to separate the two because he could not carry
two corpses up to the surface at the same time.
"I started to cry thinking that they didn't want to leave
each other," he told the Kyunghyang Shinmun newspaper on the
island of Jindo on Thursday, near where the overloaded ferry
went down last week.
The parents of the boy whose shaking voice first raised the
alarm that an overloaded ferry was sinking believe his body has
also been found, the coastguard said.
The parents had seen his body and clothes and concluded he
was their son, but he has not been formally identified.
More than 300 people, most of them students and teachers
from the Danwon High School, are dead or missing presumed dead
after the April 16 disaster. The confirmed death toll on
Thursday was 171.
The Sewol ferry, weighing almost 7,000 tons, sank on a
routine trip from the port of Incheon, near Seoul, to the
southern holiday island of Jeju. Investigations are focused on
human error and mechanical failure.
Prosecutors said they had raided two shipping watchdogs, the
Korean Shipping Association and the Korean Register of Shipping,
as part of their expanded investigation into the disaster.
Yonhap news agency said they would investigate whether ship
safety certificates were in order.
"The objective was to investigate malpractices and
corruption in the entire shipping industry," Song In-taek, head
deputy chief prosecutor at Incheon District Prosecution Service,
told reporters.
Prosecutors have also raided the home of Yoo Byung-un, the
head of a family that owns the Chonghaejin Marine Co. Ltd, the
company that operated the Sewol. They had also seized another
ferry run by the company to check for safety.
A lawyer for the family said it would take "all legal and
social responsibility for this tragic accident if they have to
as major stakeholders of the company". He did not say the family
was assuming liability.
Of the 476 passengers and crew on board the Sewol, 339 were
children and teachers from the school in Ansan, a gritty suburb
on the outskirts of Seoul, who were on an outing to Jeju.
As the ferry began sinking, the crew told the children to
stay in their cabins. Most of those who obeyed died. Many of
those who flouted or did not hear the instructions and went out
on deck were rescued.
Some of the bodies had their hands held tightly like
foetuses to try to keep warm, a newspaper said.
Classes at the school resumed on Thursday with banks of
flowers surrounding photos of each of the victims, dressed in
their school uniforms. Almost 250 teenagers and teachers at the
school have died or are presumed dead.
Fellow students filed past, offering white chrysanthemums in
sombre tributes. Yellow ribbons, with names and messages
inscribed, were tied around a chain-link fence.
FIRST DISTRESS CALL
In the classrooms of the missing, friends posted messages on
desks, blackboards and windows, in the days after disaster
struck, asking for the safe return of their friends.
"If I see you again, I'll tell you I love you, because I
haven't said it to you enough," read one.
The school provided therapy sessions for the children as
they returned.
The first distress call from the sinking vessel was made by
a boy with a shaking voice, three minutes after the vessel made
its fateful last turn, a fire service officer told Reuters.
The boy called the emergency 119 number which put him
through to the fire service, which in turn forwarded him to the
coastguard two minutes later. That was followed by about 20
other calls from children on board the ship to the emergency
number.
The ship, 146 metres (479 feet) long and 22 metres wide, was
over three times overloaded, according to official
recommendations, with cargo poorly stowed and inadequate
ballast.
Moon Ki-han, an executive at Uryeon (Union Transport Co.),
the firm that supervised cargo loading, told Reuters there were
105 containers onboard, some of which toppled into the sea as
the ship listed.
Forty-five were loaded on to the front deck and 60 into the
lower decks, Moon said. In total, the ship was carrying 3,600
metric tons of cargo including containers, vehicles and other
goods, he said.
A member of parliament this week said the Korean Register of
Shipping recommended a load of 987 tons for the Sewol.
Captain Lee Joon-seok, 69, and other crew members who
abandoned ship have been arrested on negligence charges. Lee was
also charged with undertaking an "excessive change of course
without slowing down".
One crew member said on Thursday she and six colleagues were
"under command" to abandon ship.
The unidentified crew member, speaking briefly to reporters
on the way from court back into detention, was hidden behind a
surgical mask and wearing a baseball cap with a jacket hood. She
did not elaborate.
Another crew member was asked if there was any discussion
about trying to save the passengers.
"At that moment, we were on the third floor and except for
the third floor situation, we weren't aware of anything else,"
the crew member said.
(Additional reporting by Kahyun Yang, Miyoung Kim, Sohee Kim an
Ju-min Park; Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Raju
Gopalakrishnan and Robert Birsel)