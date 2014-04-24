SEOUL, April 24 The family that has a major
stake in companies that control the shipping operator whose
ferry sank last week, likely to have killed hundreds, will take
social and legal responsibility for the incident, its lawyer
said.
The lawyer did not say that the family was assuming
liability for what he termed a "tragic accident" and said that
the family had not been summoned by prosecutors.
"Yoo and his family will take all legal and social
responsibility for this tragic accident if they have to as
major stakeholders of the company," Son Byoung-gi told Reuters.
Yoo Byung-un is the founder of a company that went bankrupt
in the 1990s and whose shipping assets now form part of
Chonghaejin Marine Co. Ltd. that is owned by investment funds
controlled by his two sons, Yoo Dae-kyun and Yoo Hyuck-ki.
Prosecutors have raided both the company and Yoo's house as
part of the search for evidence and financial regulators are
looking at the company's borrowings and overseas businesses
owned by Yoo and other family members.
"As far as I am aware, there are no financial irregularities
such as tax evasion or asset transfers to the Yoo family," Son
said.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Writing by David Chance; Editing by
Nick Macfie)