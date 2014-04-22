SEOUL, April 22 A crew member of a South Korean
ferry than sank last Wednesday said the crew tried to launch
lifeboats, but could not get near because of the tilt of the
ship.
News reports said he was a second mate but did not provide
his name. He was one of four who have been detained and charged
with negligence. The four stood with heads hanging low as they
were questioned outside a court where he was questioned by
prosecutors.
The ferry sank on a routine trip south from the port of
Incheon to the holiday island of Jeju. Of the 476 passengers and
crew on board, 339 were children and teachers on a high school
outing. Only 174 people have been rescued and the remainder are
all presumed to have drowned. The official death toll is over
100 and climbing.
