SEOUL, April 16 The South Korean coast guard
said on Wednesday more than 300 people were unaccounted for
missing from a ferry sinking off the southwest coast, a dramatic
increase in the number of missing that had been announced
earlier.
The passenger ferry was carrying 477 people, of whom 164
were confirmed rescued, coast guard officials said. Two people
were confirmed dead after the ferry listed heavily onto its side
and capsized in apparently calm conditions.
South Korea's Ministry of Security and Public Administration
had reported that 368 people had been rescued and about 100 were
still missing but later said those numbers had been
miscalculated.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Paul Tait)