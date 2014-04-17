WASHINGTON, April 17 President Barack Obama on
Thursday expressed condolences to the families of the victims of
the South Korean ferry sinking and said the U.S. military will
provide the country with any help it needs to perform rescue
operations.
Rescuers are battling strong waves and murky waters as they
search for hundreds of people, many of them teenagers, who are
still missing after the boat capsized about 12 miles (20 km) off
the country's southwestern coast. The vessel was bound for the
holiday island of Jeju with passengers and crew of 475.
The death toll is 14 people, but 282 passengers remain
unaccounted for. Among the ship's passengers were 340 children
and teachers from the Danwon High School in Ansan, a suburb of
the capital, Seoul.
"South Korea is one of our closest allies, and American Navy
personnel and U.S. Marines are already on the scene assisting
with the search and rescue efforts," Obama said. "I've directed
our military to provide any and all assistance requested by our
Korean partners in the days ahead."
Obama is due to visit Korea next week during an eight-day,
four-country tour of Asia that begins April 23.
"As I will underscore on my visit to Seoul next week,
America's commitment to our ally South Korea is unwavering - in
good times and in bad," he said.
(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal, editing by G Crosse)