SEOUL, April 29 President Park Geun-hye
apologised on Tuesday to families of the 302 victims in a ferry
capsize and pledged to revamp safety regulations, as an
investigation proceeded into South Korea's worst maritime
accident in 21 years.
Park and her government have been criticised over the
authorities' slow response to the sinking of the ferry on April
16, and for lax regulation of the shipping industry.
Harrowing tales of those who drowned have emerged as bodies
were recovered. One diver described finding the corpses of a boy
and a girl tied together using their life-vests.
Park was jeered by some relatives when she visited them in
Jindo, the centre of the rescue effort, in the wake of the
disaster. Her prime minister has offered to resign over the
handling of rescue efforts.
She described the decision by some crew members to flee the
sinking ship as "like a murderous act".
"I apologise to the people that so many precious lives were
lost," Park said, according to a statement issued by the
government.
"We should be firmly determined to remake from scratch the
whole safety system of the Republic of Korea," she added.
Earlier, Park, wearing a black suit, left a flower at a
memorial to the victims near a school in Ansan on the outskirts
of Seoul.
Most of the dead are children from a single year grade at
the Danwon High School.
Investigating prosecutors have detained the captain and
other crew of the ship, raided the offices of shipping company
Chonghaejin Marine Co. Ltd and the homes of two brothers who own
the largest stakes in the company via an investment vehicle.
They have also raided the home of Yoo Byeung-eun, the
brothers' father, although Yoo through his lawyer has denied he
was involved in the running of the shipping company and he has
no stake in it.
A day before Yoo's holding company was declared bankrupt by
a Korean court in the 1999, its assets, including the shipping
company, were folded into another company that was then acquired
by an investment vehicle in which the two brothers have the
largest stake.
Yoo spent four years in jail for fraud in the 1990s.
The two brothers, Yoo Dae-kyun and Yoo Hyuk-ki, have a near
40 percent stake in the shipping company via an investment
vehicle I-One-I.
Prosecutors and South Korea's financial regulators are
looking at the shareholding structure of the group around
Chonghaejin and at whether money was funneled to overseas units
of the group.
They are also looking at its links to a church co-founded by
Yoo Byeung-eun and have raided offices in one of the church
branches.
Family members, other company executives and crew have been
barred from leaving South Korea.
The Chief Executive of Chonghaejin Kim Han-sik was
questioned by prosecutors in the port city of Incheon on Friday,
where the shipping company's offices are located.
Investigations have centred on whether the sinking was
caused by human error, if crew were responsible for the deaths,
as many of them fled the ship and left the passengers on board,
on whether the vessel was overloaded with cargo and on possible
mechanical defects in the ship.
Divers are still recovering bodies from the ship, which was
carrying 476 passengers and crew, when it sank on a routine
crossing in calm weather.
