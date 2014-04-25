MOKPO, South Korea, April 25 South Korean
investigators said on Friday that life rafts and escape chutes
on a sister ship to a sunken ferry were not working properly.
The Sewol ferry, weighing almost 7,000 tons, sank on a
routine trip from the port of Incheon, near Seoul, to the
southern holiday island of Jeju. Investigations are focused on
human error and mechanical failure.
More than 300 people, most of them students and teachers
from the Danwon High School near Seoul, are dead or missing
presumed dead after the April 16 disaster. The confirmed death
toll on Friday was 181.
Investigators seized a second ferry for checks belonging to
the Chonghaejin Marine Co.
