SEOUL, April 23 South Korean prosecutors
investigating the fatal sinking of the Sewol ferry on Wednesday
raided the home of Yoo Byung-un, the head of a family that owns
the Chonghaejin Marine Co. Ltd, the company that operated the
vessel.
Yonhap news agency reported that Yoo's home and a church in
which he is believed to have an interest were raided. The
prosecutors' office declined to comment and Reuters
correspondents at the church in Seoul said it had been locked.
The finances of Chonghaejin and its complex share structure
have come into the spotlight in recent days. Yoo was jailed for
fraud for four years in the early 1990s.
Last Wednesday's accident looks set to be South Korea's
worst maritime disaster in 21 years in terms of loss of life.
The Sewol sank on a routine trip from the port of Incheon,
near Seoul, to the southern island of Jeju.
Of the 476 passengers and crew on board, 339 were children
and teachers on a high school outing. Only 174 people have been
rescued and the remainder are all presumed to have drowned. The
confirmed death toll on Wednesday was 128.
