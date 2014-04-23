(Adds company details, court ruling)
By Miyoung Kim
SEOUL, April 23 Prosecutors investigating the
fatal sinking of a South Korean ferry have raided the home of
Yoo Byung-un, the head of a family that owns the Chonghaejin
Marine Co. Ltd, the company that operated the ship.
Kim Hoe-Jong, a prosecutor on the case, said Wednesday's
raid was part of a probe into "overall corruption in
management".
Of the 476 passengers and crew on board the Sewol, 339 were
children and teachers on a high school outing to the holiday
island of Jeju. Only 174 people have been rescued and the
remainder are presumed to have drowned.
The confirmed death toll on Wednesday was 150.
South Korean prosecutors and agencies tend to adopt a
blanket approach in raids, rather than targeting specific lines
of inquiry.
They raided the home of one of Yoo's sons on Wednesday, but
found that he was away and the door was locked and they could
not enter the house. They also raided an office in the premises
of a branch of a church that Yoo founded.
Financial regulators are also investigating whether the
wider conglomerate group illegally used overseas borrowings.
No one from the family or the businesses they own was
available for comment.
The finances of Chonghaejin and its complex share structure
have come into the spotlight after the ferry disaster, which has
shocked South Korea. Yoo was jailed for fraud for four years in
the early 1990s.
There is no suggestion that the past financial difficulties
in any way contributed to the ferry sinking. Yoo's conviction
for fraud in 1992 showed that funds from members of the church
he founded, the Evangelical Baptist Church of Korea, were used
in his businesses.
Around 1976, Yoo acquired a financially troubled trading
company called Samwo Trading in a bid to create jobs for church
members and increase their wealth, the transcript of the court
case finding said.
The company became deeply integrated with the church. Many
of its church members were equity stakeholders of the company
and some were even hired by the company, while church assets
including its main building were offered as collateral to secure
Samwo's finance, it said.
In 1982, when Samwo's cash requirement was at its height, a
colluding employee of Yoo even urged its church members to
borrow from their acquaintances to finance Yoo's business, the
court findings said.
Yoo is not known to have a stake in Chonghaejin or to have
any direct management control of the company.
Yoo's two sons, Yoo Dae-kyun and Yoo Hyuck-ki, have direct
or indirect stakes in nine business affiliates that include the
Sewol operator Chonghaejin, shipbuilder Chonhaiji and cosmetics
firm Dapanda Co, through an investment vehicle I-One-I,
according to data from South Korea's Financial Supervisory
Service.
(Additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin, Ju-min Park; Writing by
David Chance; Editing by Nick Macfie and Raju Gopalakrishnan)