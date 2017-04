SEOUL, April 16 All 338 high school students and teachers on board a South Korean passenger ferry that was reported to be sinking on Wednesday have been rescued, a school official told Reuters.

The ferry, identified as the Sewol, was carrying about 470 passengers, including the students and teachers, en route to Jeju island, about 100 km (60 miles) south of the Korean peninsula.

It sent a distress signal after it began to list badly.

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo and Ju-min Park; Editing by Paul Tait)