SEOUL, April 27 South Korean Prime Minister
Chung Hong-won resigned on Sunday over the government's response
to the April 16 ferry disaster.
The Sewol ferry sank on a routine trip south from the port
of Incheon to the traditional holiday island of Jeju.
"Keeping my post too great a burden on the administration,"
a sombre Chung said in a brief announcement.
Chung was booed and someone threw a water bottle at him when
he visited grieving parents the day after the disaster.
More than 300 people, most of them students and teachers
from one high school on a field trip, have died or are missing
and presumed dead. The children were told to stay put in their
cabins, where they waited for further orders. The confirmed
death toll on Sunday was 187.
Tempers have frayed over the slow pace of the recovery and
frequent changes in information provided by the government,
including at one time by a local government that everyone had
been rescued.
