* Top shipbuilders report delays of 24 ship deliveries worth
some $3bln
* Europe bank problems, tighter credit raise concerns of
further delays
* STX saw order delay worth $1.3 bln last month alone
* Overcapacity remains concerns for ship sector
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, Dec 7 South Korea's major
shipbuilders have received requests to delay deliveries of 24
ships worth some $3 billion as the debt crisis in Europe bites,
raising fears about a repeat of the 2008 downturn that hit the
industry globally.
South Korea is home to the world's biggest shipbuilders
including Daewoo and Hyundai Heavy Industries
and the stock market's shipbuilding subindex
has slumped 40 percent over the past six months
versus a 10 percent drop in the overall market.
In November alone, STX Offshore & Shipbuilding,
the fifth-biggest by order value, agreed to delay mainly
European deliveries of 11 ships worth 1.5 trillion won ($1.3
billion), according to regulatory filings.
"There could be more order delays as the business conditions
are not expected to be good next year," said a spokesman for STX
Group, a parent firm of the shipbuilder.
European banks, traditionally the top lenders to global
shipping companies, have tightened credit lines as the region's
sovereign debt crisis dries up financing.
Shipbuilders, many who have yet to recover from a glut of
orders made before the 2008 financial crisis, have borne the
brunt of these cuts as ship operators generally rely on
long-term borrowing for funds.
Macquarie Securities estimates around 30 percent of global
orders for dry bulk ships would be delayed this year and that
figure is expected to peak at around 40 percent in 2012.
"Reduced corporate lending could lead to reduced orders,"
Daewoo Shipbuilding said in a recent regulatory filing.
"In the worst case scenario, the global shipbuilding
industry could again be roped into the vicious cycle of reduced
orders and requests for delaying deliveries, which the industry
went through during the 2008 crisis."
FUNDING SQUEEZE
The South Korean shipbuilders are not the only ones being
squeezed. In China, home to the world's largest industry by
capacity, shipbuilders are struggling, with some smaller
shipyards on the brink of bankruptcy as orders dry up amid the
global economic uncertainty.
Even before the euro zone crisis deepened in recent months,
Daewoo received requests to put off the delivery of 13 ships
worth 1.6 trillion won from an Asian and an European
customer .
Daewoo, Korea's second biggest shipbuilder, said the delays
were not due to financing problems but clients were changing the
type of vessels they had ordered to better cope with slowing
global trade.
The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which
tracks rates to ship dry commodities, has so far fallen 14
percent over the past year. During the 2008 global financial
crisis, investors regarded the index as an indicator of demand
for raw materials.
($1 = 1131.2000 Korean won)
(Additional reporting by Randy Fabi in Singapore; Editing by
Miyoung Kim and Miral Fahmy)