SEOUL May 20 South Korea's medium-sized
shipbuilder Sungdong Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Co Ltd
said on Sunday it has won 650 billion won ($556 million) worth
of orders for 10 livestock carriers from Pembangunan Buku Hijau
Holdings Sdn Bhd, a Kuala Lumpur-based poultry meat processor
and supplier.
Under the contract, Sungdong will begin to deliver two
different types of livestock carriers from next year, according
to a statement from the unlisted company.
The contract includes an option for another 10 similar
carriers. It is the first time a South Korean shipbuilder has
been chosen to build such types of vessels, the statement said.
($1 = 1170.00 Korean won)
(Reporting by Sung-won Shim; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)