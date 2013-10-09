* SK Energy looks to tap European fuel oil surplus
* Transfers fuel oil trader to London from Singapore office
* Asia's complex refineries can break down Europe's fuel oil
stocks
By Jane Xie
SINGAPORE, Oct 9 South Korea's SK Energy is set
to ramp up straight-run fuel oil imports from Europe, bypassing
Asian trading hub Singapore as weak processing profits prompt
refiners to seek feedstocks that are cheaper than crude, trade
sources said.
South Korea's top refiner will handle the fuel oil imports
from its office in London, the trade sources said, directly
tapping into the well-supplied West and avoiding Singapore's
benchmark prices, which can sometimes swing widely.
SK's move may also prompt other Asian refiners to look at
Europe's surplus of straight-run fuel oil, sources said. Many
European refineries cannot break down the heavy product, while
Asia's modern plants have crackers and cokers that can process
it into high value fuels such as gasoline and diesel.
Importing on its own cuts costs for SK Energy and gives it
more control and flexibility in chartering tankers, said a
source familiar with the matter.
It also cuts out trading houses in Singapore that buy the
fuel oil from Europe to sell onwards to Asian customers.
"It makes sense to buy directly from Europe and avoid
double-handling," said a Singapore-based Chinese trader.
SK Energy first tested importing the heavy distillate
directly from London in June, trade sources said. It has also
transferred a fuel oil trader to London from Singapore as it
makes more regular purchases, two South Korean traders said.
The company's spokesman could not be reached for comment.
SK Energy recently chartered two Suezmaxes - Pecos and
Genmar Spyridon - to load straight-run fuel oil for shipment to
Ulsan, according to Reuters shipping data and trade sources.
Pecos loaded 130,000 tonnes of fuel oil from Skagen,
Denmark, on Sept. 12 and is expected to arrive in Ulsan early
November. The second vessel loaded a similar-sized parcel on
Oct. 8 from Southwold, Great Britain, for arrival in Ulsan
around mid-November.
CHEAPER FEEDSTOCK
With China becoming a bigger exporter of fuels such as
gasoil, Asian refiners have had to find ways to stem a slide in
margins. Poor profits have already spurred Asian refiners to
trim runs, and South Korean plants may extend their cuts to this
month if processing yields remain weak.
Another way to tackle the poor margins is by switching to a
feedstock that is cheaper than crude, said a Singapore-based
Western trader.
The margin for producing 180-centistoke fuel oil from a
barrel of Dubai crude hit a five-year low at minus $14.97 a
barrel at end-August and averaged minus $11.32 over the third
quarter this year.
In comparison, the profit from processing a barrel of Dubai
crude into 500-parts-per-million gasoil averaged $17.64 a barrel
in the third quarter, Reuters data showed.
That wide spread between the fuel oil and gasoil cracking
margins gives a huge advantage to using fuel oil as a feedstock.
And the lower the fuel oil crack goes, the more profitable it is
to break it down into diesel and gasoline.
SK Energy operates two refineries with a combined capacity
of 1.115 million barrels-per-day in Ulsan and Incheon.
(Reporting By Jane Xie; Editing by Manash Goswami and Tom
Hogue)