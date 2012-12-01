SEOUL Dec 1 Four South Korean sailors abducted
by Somali pirates 19 months ago were released on Saturday, South
Korea's Foreign Ministry said.
The MT Gemini, a tanker operated by Singapore-based Glory
Ship Management, was hijacked by the pirates on April 30, 2011,
with the four sailors, along with 21 non-Korean crew members,
while heading to Malaysia from Kenya.
The pirates freed the vessel seven months later along with
the non-Korean sailors, but kept the four Koreans captive,
breaching an earlier agreement to release all crew members.
"All four (South Korean) sailors have been freed on
Saturday," a ministry statement said.
It added the sailors, now on a South Korean navy destroyer,
would return to Seoul by air once health checks and other
procedures were completed.
South Korea's Yonhap news agency and other media quoted
Seoul officials as saying the sailors appeared to be in good
health and that the government backed the Singapore company in
negotiations with the pirates. There was no information on
whether a ransom had been paid.
South Korea has deployed a navy destroyer with about 300
troops in the Gluf of Aden since early 2009 to comply with a
U.S.-led multinational campaign to quell frequent piracy by the
Somalis, a legacy of the country's two-decade civil war.
(Reporting by Sung-won Shim; Editing by Ron Popeski)