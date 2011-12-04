SEOUL Dec 4 South Korea's state-run Korea
Resources Corporation (KORES) has reached a definitive
agreement to take part in a large-scale rare earth element
development project in South Africa owned by Frontier Rare
Earths Ltd.
Under the agreement, signed with the Toronto, Ontario-based
miner in Johannesburg on Thursday, KORES said it would secure a
10 percent interest in the Zandkopsdrift rare earth element
mining project in South Africa's western Namaqualand region.
China accounts for more than 95 percent of the world's
output of the 17 rare earth metals, which are crucial for global
electronic gadget production and the defence and
renewable-energy industries.
The hunt for rare earths hit a high point at the end of last
year when China threatened to reduce its yearly export quota.
As prices for the rare earth elements started to rise, so
did interest in reviving mines outside of China that closed
years ago when they no longer were cost-effective to operate.
The KORES statement said the agreement included an optional
condition allowing KORES to acquire a stake of up to 30 percent
in the Zandkopsdrift project once production starts as scheduled
in 2016.
KORES expects an annual production of 20,000 tonnes of rare
earth materials from the mine. Commercial reserves in the mine
were estimated at about 39 million tonnes, according to KORES.
"The agreement has now wrapped up a long-discussed deal on
the Zandkopsdrift project," a KORES spokesman said. He declined
to give further details, including financial details.
In July, KORES and Frontier signed a non-binding agreement
on the Korean party's participation in the South African
project.
KORES also said it had signed a memorandum of understanding
with five other domestic companies -- Hyundai Motor Co, Samsung
C&T Corp, GS Caltex Corp, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine
Engineering Co Ltd and Aju Corp - to take part in the project.