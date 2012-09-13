SEOUL, Sept 14 South Korean stocks are set to climb and test a one-month high on Friday, following a Wall Street rally after the U.S. central bank launched another aggressive programme to stimulate the world's biggest economy. The Federal Reserve's decision to tie its unconventional bond buying directly to economic conditions was an unprecedented step that marked a big escalation in its efforts to drive U.S. unemployment lower. "Some action by the Federal Reserve was expected, but there were surprises as well," said Kim Joo-hyung, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities. "The KOSPI will try to reach last month's highest intraday level of 1,964.07 points today." The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.03 percent at 1,950.69 on Thursday after narrowly missing a four-week high in the previous session on hopes of the Fed's monetary easing policy. --------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:09 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,459.99 1.63% 23.430 USD/JPY 77.51 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.721 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,769.06 0.16% 2.770 US CRUDE $98.10 -0.21% -0.210 DOW JONES 13539.86 1.55% 206.51 ASIA ADRS 122.43 1.83% 2.20 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Fed's stimulus move ignites Wall Street >Prices for 30-year bonds sink on QE3 >Dollar drops as Fed unleashes new stimulus >Oil rises as Fed stimulus cheers markets STOCKS TO WATCH SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil has signed a letter of intent with Samsung Heavy Industries to build a new permanent floating storage unit for the Heidrun field, Statoil said in a statement on Thursday. KOREA GAS CORP French oil giant Total said on Thursday its gas affiliate Total Gas & Power Limited had sealed a deal with South Korea's KOGAS for the purchase of 0.7 million metric tonnes per year of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the Sabine Pass Terminal in Louisiana. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Chris Gallagher)