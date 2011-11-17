SEOUL Nov 17 Seoul shares opened modestly higher on Thursday after sharp falls in the previous session, helped by a rally in Hynix Semiconductor shares after a U.S. court rejected Rambus Inc's claims against Hynix and Micron.

Shares in Hynix jumped 4 percent after Rambus lost a $4 billion antitrust lawsuit against Micron Technology and the world's No.2 memory chip maker.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.42 percent at 1,863.94 points as of 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)